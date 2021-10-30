FLETA (FLETA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $641,270.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $641,270.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

