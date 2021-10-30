FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

