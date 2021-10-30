First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FWRG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.