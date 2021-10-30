First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after buying an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,537,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,982. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

