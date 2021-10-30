First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $219,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

