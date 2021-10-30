First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the September 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FEI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

