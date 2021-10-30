First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the September 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
FEI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
