First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.