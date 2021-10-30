First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

