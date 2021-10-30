First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

