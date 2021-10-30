First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,572 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Sonoco Products worth $82,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

