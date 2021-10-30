First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,572 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.25% of Sonoco Products worth $82,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $69.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.
SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.