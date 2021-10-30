First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 129,163 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,672,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $79,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

