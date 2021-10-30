First Trust Advisors LP Has $76.36 Million Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,814,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408,570 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $76,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cloudera by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 389,452 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudera by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloudera by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,823,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cloudera by 652.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,293,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

