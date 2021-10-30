First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 475.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Donaldson worth $77,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

