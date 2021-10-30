First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $65,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $204.21 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

