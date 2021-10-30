First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,405 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $73,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $344.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.22 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

