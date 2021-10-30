First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 155,079 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $71,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $312,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.38 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

