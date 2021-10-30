First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.89.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
