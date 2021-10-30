First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

