First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 6,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.