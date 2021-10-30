First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%.
First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 6,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.