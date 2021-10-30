First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

Shares of FN opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

