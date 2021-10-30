First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

FNLIF opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

