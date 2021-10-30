First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $60,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

FRME stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

