First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.58 on Friday. First Merchants has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.