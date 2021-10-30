First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

