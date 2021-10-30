First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Foundation by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.