First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Busey were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.