FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,779.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,862.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,657.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

