FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.