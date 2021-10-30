FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in VMware by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $4,725,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $752,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in VMware by 101.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.62.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

