FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after acquiring an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

