FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

