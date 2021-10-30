Financial Contrast: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytek BioSciences and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 103.95 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Astrotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

