Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FACA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

FACA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 3,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

