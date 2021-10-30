Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $50.28. 331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $422,000.

