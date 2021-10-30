FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Raises Dividend to $2.40 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. FFD Financial has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.