FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Raises Dividend to $2.40 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the bank on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. FFD Financial has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.
About FFD Financial
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.