Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,225 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $102,648,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

