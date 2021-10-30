Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VIRT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.