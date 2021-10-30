Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,531 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $433.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.80 and a 12 month high of $436.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

