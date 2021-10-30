Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federated Hermes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Federated Hermes worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

