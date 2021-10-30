Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $258.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

