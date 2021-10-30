Federated Hermes Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $263,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 319,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 160,374 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

