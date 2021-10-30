Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

