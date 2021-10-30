Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 46.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13,359.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of COR stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.