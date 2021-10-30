Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 246.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.38% of Inogen worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

