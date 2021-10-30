Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $324.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,868. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 24.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Federal Signal by 14.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.