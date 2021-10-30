Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,217. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

