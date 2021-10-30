Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $164,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 50.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,198 shares of company stock valued at $241,792 in the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.