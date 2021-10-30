FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.05 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. FairGame has a market cap of $12.05 million and $19.12 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001533 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005525 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00048023 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

