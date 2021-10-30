Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75 to $6.85 EPS.

EXR traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.37. 1,310,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.