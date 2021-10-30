Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Express by 154.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Express by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

