EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.68

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. EVN had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $607.03 million for the quarter.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

