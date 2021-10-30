Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

EB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,544. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.